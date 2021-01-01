From evesky
GOLDEN FIELD Z3 ATX Case Gaming PC Case Mid Tower ATX Computer Case with Touch Buttons Acrylic Panel
?Touch Buttons? Innovative Design, Leading Technology & Stylish Elegance. Notice: the case has a dual 24 pins sockets cable, you need to connect this cable between with the power supply and motherboard's 24 pins socket to active the front panel touch button. Mid Tower? Support ATX/M-ATX/ITX Motherboard, compatible with standard ATX power.I/O Ports? 2 x USB3.0, 2 x USB2.0, 1x HD Audio. 1x Microphone, 1x Fan Switch? Cooling and Speed?Maximum Support total 8 x 120mm/4.72in cooling fans & 2 x HDD + 3 x SSD?Please attention: CASE NOT INCLUDE ANY FANS! Huge space?Support 360mm/14.17in or 120mm/4.72in Water Cooled Radiator, Support 400mm/15.75in Graphic Card, Support 155mm/6.1in height CPU Air Cooler.