Transform your home into your very own art gallery with the addition of our stunning Golden Fall Floral Cuttings Framed Art Print. You'll love the way this art print elevates any spot in your space. Framed print measures 23.25L x 1.875W x 16H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Gray frame around wrapped canvas Floral subject Hues of yellow, white, green, and gray Weight: 3 lbs. Artist: Julia Purinton Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.