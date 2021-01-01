From red barrel studio
Golden Birch I Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
The artwork is crafted with 100-percent cotton artist-grade canvas, professionally hand-stretched and stapled over pine-wood bars in gallery wrap style - a method utilized by artists to present artwork in galleries. Fade-resistant archival inks guarantee perfect color reproduction that remains vibrant for decades even when exposed to strong light. Add brilliance in color and exceptional detail to your space with the contemporary and uncompromising style of Red Barrel Studio. Size: 12" H x 8" W x 0.75" D