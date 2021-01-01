15" Golden Yellow and Black Potted Artificial Juniper Bush

Plot out angles and circles with precision using the General Tools 842 Precision Pencil Compass. It includes a pencil and also works with ballpoint pens. Die-cast metal construction offers long-lasting durability as well as resistance to rust and corrosion. This compass tool with pencil a robust scribing and marking tool, suitable for carpentry and architecture applications. Widen the jaws up to 9" with ease using the spring tension adjustment mechanism. With a swivel handle, the General Tools compass is useful not only for creating true circles but also as a scribe guide to mark edges and contours. A sharp point sticks into the work surface for precise pivots while the adjustment dials are knurled for a firm grip when tightening and loosening.