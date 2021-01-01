From guzzle buddy
Going Bananas Sock Monkey Wine Bottle Cover Tote, with Accessory Hat Bag and Banana Wine Stopper Gift Set by Guzzle Buddy
Advertisement
Custom made sock monkey fits snuggly around your bottle without slouching, look at the great reviews below Red pom pom hat is the perfect storage for the fun banana wine bottle stopper 4-inch banana wine stopper is made of 100 percent silicone to fit any size wine bottle to create an air-tight seal to maintain freshness Bottom of the wine bottle cover is open for stability The perfect gift to make any wine lover smile, add to your cart now, Weight: 0.125 Pounds, Manufacturer: Guzzle Buddy