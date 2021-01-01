GOG4000000DGRY Go G40 Case Waterproof Case AnthraciteGrey Ruck R20 Case Black RKR2000000BLK

Best Quality Guranteed. Product 1: Watertight - IP67 rated to withstand dust, dirt, sand, and resist water when submersed down to 1. 5M for up to 30 min Product 1: Abrasion and impact proof ABS outer shell has a rubberized protective bumper to protect against drops Product 1: Smartphone divider tray, credit-card pockets and a cord management strap keep things organized Product 1: Dimensions - Interior 7 x 3. 5 x 1. 6 in. Fits up to iPhone Xs Max, Samsung Note 9 Product 2: The ultimate personal Utility case for your personal gear thats crushproof, dustproof, and adventure proof. Strategic organization features and trusted protection for your everyday life gear Product 2: IP68 rating = waterproof to a depth of 2 meter beyond 30 minutes Product 2: Dimensions (L x w x H): internal 6. 72 x 3. 20 x 2. 00 inches weight 1. 28 lbs. Product 2: Abrasion and impact proof ABS outer