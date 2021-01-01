Goerge Wall Mounted Hand Painted Jewelry Armoire with Mirror

Features:Mount type: Wall mountedColor (Color: Antique Brown): Antique BrownHand Painted: YesPrimary Material: Manufactured WoodPrimary Material Details: MDFAdditional Materials: Glass and velvetWood Species: Jewelry Type Storage: Necklace/Bracelet Hooks;Ring/Earring SlotsNumber of Necklace/Bracelet Hooks: 22Number of Ring/Earring Slots: 60Tarnish Resistant: YesMirror Included: YesMirror Type: Exterior mirrorCabinets Included: YesNumber of Cabinets: 1Door Handle Design: Door Location: SideLift Top Compartment: NoShelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: 3Removable Shelves: NoAdjustable Shelves: NoDrawers Included: YesNumber of False Drawers: Number of Functional Drawers: 2Drawer Joinery Type: Drawer Handle Design: Drawer Interior Finish: Drawer Lining Material: Lined Drawers: Drawer Dividers: Drawer Glide Extension: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: YesDrawer Location: Interior DrawersDrawer Glide Mechanism: Legs Included: NoNumber of Legs: Leg Finish: Leg Design: Leg Glides: Removable Legs: Locking: YesTipover Restraint Device Included: NoMirrored: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationProduct Type: Full Length MirrorSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Wood Tone (Color: Antique Brown): Medium WoodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Spefications:ADA Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 43.3Overall Width - Side to Side: 14.2Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3.86Shelves: YesShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: 7.5Shelf Width - Side to Side: 14.5Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Drawers: YesDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Doors: YesDoor Height - Top to Bottom: 43.4Door Width - Side to Side: 14.2Door Thickness: 3.9Legs: NoLeg Height - Top to Bottom: Leg Width - Side to Side: Leg Depth - Front to Back: Mirror: Yes<