From godson goddaughter godchild flower co.

Godson Goddaughter Godchild Flower Co. I'm Not Just The Cousin I'm The Crazy Godmother Floral Rose Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$24.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This funny godson goddaughter godchild flower design reads "i'm not just the cousin i'm the crazy godmother - roses". It's great for mothers day or valentines day. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com