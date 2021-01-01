From gracie oaks
Godinez Stair Tread
Features:Shape (Tread Size: Rectangle 8" x 2'4"): RectangleShape (Tread Size: Oval 8" x 2'4"): OvalMaterial: Synthetic FiberMaterial Details: 100% PolypropyleneWeather Resistant: YesNon-Slip Backing: NoStain Resistant: NoFade Resistant: NoTechnique: BraidedReversible: YesMachine Washable: NoLicensed Product: NoSwatch Available: NoProduct Care: Clean spills immediately with cloth and dishwashing detergent. Do not dry clean. Do not bleach.Country of Origin: ChinaLocation: Indoor / Outdoor UseNosed: NoSet Size: Set of 13Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingCarpet Stair Tread: NoBacking Material: Carpet Tape Recommended: YesPet Friendly: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseSet Quantity: 13Spefications:UL Listed: ISO 9000 Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: APMA Certified: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: Health Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NFSI Certified: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: NoReduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: NoIndoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: NoGREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Pile Height (Tread Size: Oval 8" x 2'4"): 0.32Pile Height (Tread Size: Rectangle 8" x 2'4"): 0.25Overall Length (Tread Size: Rectangle 8" x 2'4", Oval 8" x 2'4"): 28Overall Width (Tread Size: Rectangle 8" x 2'4", Oval 8" x 2'4"): 8Overall Product Weight: 8Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Color: Salt and Pepper, Tread Size: Oval 8" x 2'4"