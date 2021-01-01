NikkiDawn's Military Apparel God We Need You Support Our Troops Deployment Proud Wife Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

God, we need you! Support our troops! Remember everyone deployed until they all come home. The perfect USA patriotic military themed novelty design for anyone who loves and misses their soldier who is in deployment. I'm sure you know someone would really enjoy supporting our American troops! Nice for a veteran, soldier's wife, mom, child, fiancée, or girlfriend. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only