Christianity Religion Jesus Christ Gifts God My King My Lord My Savior My Healer Jesus Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Jesus Is My God My King My Lord My Savior My Healer My Refuge My Provider My Strength My Defender My Peace My Joy My Life My Joy My All My Everything. An awesome design for every Christian, Jesus Christ follower, devotee of Christ, religious person who reads the bible and prays and stands for Christian values. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only