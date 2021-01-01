From thin red line usa flag firefighter gifts pillows
Thin Red Line USA Flag Firefighter Gifts Pillows God Gave Me You Firefighter Thin Red Line Christmas Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Grab this distressed God Gave Me You Thin Red Line pillow as a Christmas or Birthday gift for your firefighter husband, son, dad or friend who works in the local fire department! Prefect vintage present for American firemen, officers, volunteers! This God Gave Me You Fireman Thin Red Line pillow is a perfect Birthday, Christmas or Retirement Gift for firefighter wifes, husbands, parents, grandparents, daughter, son or any other patriotic member of the Thin Red Line Family! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only