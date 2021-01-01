From kirkland's
God Bless America Windmill Accent Pillow
Advertisement
Our God Bless America Windmill Accent Pillow will add little patriotic pride to your living room decor! You'll love displaying it on your couch year after year. Pillow measures 20L x 14H in. Crafted of polyester with polyester fill Windmill detail Hues of red, white, and blue Features the phrase "God Bless America, Land That I Love" Not recommended for outdoor use Care: Spot and dry clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.