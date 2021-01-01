Beekman 1802 16 oz. Goat Milk Whipped Body Cream - Apricot & Honey Tea

Beekman 1802 16 oz. Goat Milk Whipped Body Cream - Apricot and Honey Tea What It Is Formulated with Goat Milk, creamy butters and other key ingredients that soften and moisturize, this cream absorbs quickly and doesn't leave the skin feeling greasy. Comes with a spatula for easy application. What You Get 16 oz. Goat Milk Whipped Body Cream - Apricot and Honey Tea Spatula What It Does Formulated with goat milk, rich in vitamins Sulfate-, paraben-, petroleum-, and phosphate-free Scented with notes of apricot and honeyed blossoms with a hint of fresh wildflowers Contains mango butter, aloe, other oils, fruit extracts and other key ingredients Helps soften and moisturize skin How to Use Massage desired amount from neck to toes, concentrating on dry areas such as elbows and knees.