Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Whipped Body Cream 8-piece Collection What It Is A set of lightly-scented and unscented whipped body creams that will leave you feeling moisturized and your skin feeling nourished. What You Get (2) 2 fl. oz. Goat Milk Whipped Body Cream - Honey Orange Blossom (2) 2 fl. oz. Goat Milk Whipped Body Cream - Honeyed Grapefruit (2) 2 fl. oz. Goat Milk Whipped Body Cream - Pure Goat Milk (2) 2 fl. oz. Goat Milk Whipped Body Cream - Vanilla Absolute What It Does Honey Orange Blossom Contains Goat milk, rich in vitamins Sulfate, paraben, petroleum, and phosphate free Contains mango butter, aloe, natural fruit extracts, vitamin C and E, and other key ingredients Helps soften and moisturize skin Scented with notes of honey and mock orange blossoms, with a hint of peonies Honeyed Grapefruit Contains Goat milk, rich in vitamins Sulfate, paraben, petroleum, and phosphate free Contains Shea butter, cocoa butter, mango butter, rose hip extract, argan oil, natural fruit extracts and other key ingredients Helps soften and moisturize skin Scented with notes of sweet red grapefruit and lemon blossoms, with a hint of guava Pure Goat Milk Goat milk, rich in vitamins Sulfate, paraben, petroleum, and phosphate free Fragrance-free formulation Contains mango butter, aloe, other oils, natural fruit extracts and other key ingredients Helps soften and moisturize skin Vanilla Absolute Goat milk, rich in vitamins Sulfate, paraben, petroleum, and phosphate free Contains Shea butter, cocoa butter, mango butter, contains rose hip extract (harvested from the seeds of rose bushes), argan oil, natural fruit extracts and other key ingredients Helps soften and moisturize skin Scented with notes of Madagascan vanilla, amber, and warm sandalwood