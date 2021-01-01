From big dot of happiness
Big Dot of Happiness Goaaal - Soccer - Baby Shower or Birthday Party Favor Gift Tags (Set of 20)
Advertisement
GOAAAL! DIY Tags INCLUDES 20 die cut favor gift tags in the GOAAAL! theme. Soccer DIY party supplies are perfect for a baby shower or birthday party. GOAAAL! do it yourself tags MEASURE 2.5 inches in diameter and will quickly add a personal touch to all your baby shower or birthday party favors. Each tag will arrive ready to use with a hole punch at the top. EASY PARTY FAVORS: GOAAAL! DIY Baby Shower or Birthday Party Favor Gift Tags make it easy to style a coordinated event. Bag your favorite party treats and top off with a soccer tag, tying with your own coordinated ribbon; make adorable GOAAAL! table decorations by attaching to the tops of apothecary jars at your candy buffet and centerpiece containers; or create fun napkin rings for easy party decorations in the GOAAAL! theme! PREMIUM PARTY SUPPLIES: GOAAAL! party favor gift tags are professionally printed on heavy-duty cardstock paper with a photo-like shine. They are individually inspected and carefully packaged by hand. Gi