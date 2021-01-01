PETKIT Go Shine Leash for Small Size Cats and Dogs, Retractable USB, RGB LED Light

CUSTOMIZABLE RGB LIGHT: Color combinations make it fashion style with simple color switching; the front highlight LED spot lamp is visible within 5 meters when walking a dog at night CHARGING SYSTEM: The item has an easy charging system; Simply place it and the magnets inside automatically induct the charging area with the handle of the pet leash charging begins instantly, providing easy and convenient charging and stable holding BRAKE & LOCK SAFETY SYSTEM: Tangle-free, strong and durable nylon tape can be extended up to 9.8ft, providing your pet enough area to enjoy freedom; Walk your dog freely in an open area with one hand braking, release, and recoiling system, which allows the dog leash to be adjusted to a comfortable length with ease ANTISLIP SOFT HANDLE: The handle is made of durable TPE flexible glue and super comfortable grip for longer walks; It has sweaty palms and offers a best dog walking experience RETRACTABLE LEASH: The leash fits for dogs up to 66 lbs, such as Poodle, Bichon Frise, Corgi, Beagle, Cocker Spaniel, Yorkshire, Pug, Shiba Inu, Bull Terrier, Bulldog, Border Collie, Shetty