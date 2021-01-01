From guatemala mission trip gifts & shirts
Guatemala Mission Trip Gifts & Shirts Go Serve Love Guatemala Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Christian missions spread Christianity to converts around the world. Missions send individuals & groups for evangelism volunteer jobs. Missionaries & mission teams do mission trips to preach Christian faith & give humanitarian aid. Go. Serve. Love. Christian missions give aid without requiring religious conversion. Mission trips can be short-term or long-term to simply help people in need. Mission trip design for church trips, church mission, mission souvenir, church group, or family. Go serve love. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only