Go Mic Portable USB Condenser Microphone for Recording and Streaming on Computers SAGOMIC

Compact and portable USB studio condenser microphone Unique, fold up design with integral clip makes the microphone extremely portable and ideal for most recording solutions, especially for mobile laptop recording Selectable Dual pickup patterns (cardioid and omnidirectional) make it ideal for recording voice, conferences, acoustic instruments and for just about any other sound source The onboard headphone amplifier allows you to listen to your recording directly from the microphone, plus you can use the output to connect powered speakers Computer controlled analog input gain with peak LED makes it easy to set the proper level and get a clean signal Compatible with most Mac and PC based audio software that supports USB Audio Connect to an iOS device using an Apple Lightning to USB camera adapter (not included) or to an Android device with a host OTG Adapter (not included) The GO MIC is perfect