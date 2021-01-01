Go G10 Case Waterproof Case Surf BlueGrey Go G40 Case Waterproof Case Surf BlueGrey

Best Quality Guranteed. Product 1: Watertight - IP67 rated to withstand dust, dirt, sand, and resist water when submersed down to 1. 5M for up to 30 min Product 1: Abrasion and impact proof ABS outer shell has a rubberized protective bumper to protect against drops Product 1: Built-in pressure valve keeps water and dust out while balancing Air pressure Product 1: Not designed to fit standard cell phones. For cell phone or iPhone protection check out our go case G40 Product 2: Watertight - IP67 rated to withstand dust, dirt, sand, and resist water when submersed down to 1. 5M for up to 30 min Product 2: Abrasion and impact proof ABS outer shell has a rubberized protective bumper to protect against drops Product 2: Smartphone divider tray, credit-card pockets and a cord management strap keep things organized Product 2: Dimensions - Interior 7 x 3. 5 x 1. 6 in.