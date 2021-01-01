From rn registered nurse appreciation nursing design co
RN Registered Nurse Appreciation Nursing Design Co Go Back to Class Funny Clinical Nursing Women Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This funny nursing lover design is perfect for women or girls who love being a nurse. Show appreciation to your favorite registered nurse, nursing student, and nurse practitioner with this awesome design. Get this funny RN Nurse design for clinical nurse, medical staff, emergency room assistant, and nurse mom. A perfect National Nurse Day gift for RN, LPN, CNA, and nursing students. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only