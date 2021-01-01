The Great Outdoors GO 8990 1 Light 19.75" Height Outdoor Wall Sconce in Vintage Rust from the Ardmore Collection Vintage Rust Outdoor Lighting Wall

The Great Outdoors GO 8990 1 Light 19.75" Height Outdoor Wall Sconce in Vintage Rust from the Ardmore Collection Single Light 19.75" Height Outdoor Wall Sconce in Vintage Rust from the Ardmore CollectionFeatures:Capable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsMouth blown clear hammered glass lantern shadeLantern style shades offer a timeless and appealing lookDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCan be mounted with shade facing upward onlySuitable for wet locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Dimmable: YesHeight: 19.75"Width: 7.5"Extension: 12.25"HCO: 5.63"Backplate Width: 14.38"Energy Star: NoDark Sky: NoADA: NoCompliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.NoThe Great Outdoors is the fashionable outdoor lighting solution by Minka Lavery and the Minka Group. Great Outdoors lighting designs are decorative, trendsetting and are available for the residential or light commercial market. Built with stringent quality and durability guidelines, and with contemporary environmental standards in mind, they feature a selection of energy efficient, Title 24, and Dark Sky models that are priced for value. The Great Outdoors wall sconces are available in a variety of wall light styles and sizes, to fit any external outdoor lighting project. Outdoor Wall Sconces Vintage Rust