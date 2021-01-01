The Great Outdoors GO 8693 4 Light 33.5" Height Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Harrison Collection Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall

The Great Outdoors GO 8693 4 Light 33.5" Height Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Harrison Collection Four Light 33.5" Height Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Harrison CollectionFeatures: Capable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsClear beveled glass lantern shadeLantern style shades offer a timeless and appealing lookComposed of multiple glass pieces, beveled glass shades offer a traditional styleDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCan be mounted with shade facing downward onlySuitable for wet locationsLamping Technologies: Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration. Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 240Dimmable: YesHeight: 33.5"Width: 12"Extension: 16"HCO: 7"Backplate Width: 16.75"Energy Star: NoDark Sky: NoADA: NoCompliance: ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.NoThe Great Outdoors is the fashionable outdoor lighting solution by Minka Lavery and the Minka Group. Great Outdoors lighting designs are decorative, trendsetting and are available for the residential or light commercial market. Built with stringent quality and durability guidelines, and with contemporary environmental standards in mind, they feature a selection of energy efficient, Title 24, and Dark Sky models that are priced for value. The Great Outdoors wall sconces are available in a variety of wall light styles and sizes, to fit any external outdoor lighting project. Outdoor Wall Sconces Black