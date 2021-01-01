The Great Outdoors GO 72252 1 Light 18.5" Height Dark Sky Compliant Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Artisan Lane Collection Black Outdoor Lighting Wall

The Great Outdoors GO 72252 1 Light 18.5" Height Dark Sky Compliant Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Artisan Lane Collection Single Light 18.5" Height Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Artisan Lane Collection Features: Capable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbs Etched opal glass cylinder shade included with the architectural bronze finish Clear seeded glass cylinder shade included with the black finish Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area Can be mounted with shade facing vertically only Suitable for wet locations Dark sky compliant Lamping Technologies: Bulb Base - GU10: A bi pin socket used mostly with 120/230-volt MR16 Halogen Bulb. The GU10 has a pin spread of 10 mm a twist and lock function. Compatible Bulb Types: GU10 Bulb base uses primarily a Halogen bulb but is also available as Fluorescent, LED, and Xenon / Krypton. Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: GU10 Bulb Type: Halogen Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 35 Wattage: 35 Height: 18.5" Width: 5.5" Extension: 4.75" HCO: 4.5" Backplate Width: 17.13" Energy Star: No Dark Sky: Yes ADA: No Compliance: ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Dark Sky Lighting: Known as Cut Off Lighting, or Friendly Lighting, Dark Sky refers to lighting fixtures that reduce excess lighting and reduces sky glow to eliminate wasted energy allowing the night sky to shine. The Great Outdoors is the fashionable outdoor lighting solution by Minka Lavery and the Minka Group. Great Outdoors lighting designs are decorative, trendsetting and are available for the residential or light commercial market. Built with stringent quality and durability guidelines, and with contemporary environmental standards in mind, they feature a selection of energy efficient, Title 24, and Dark Sky models that are priced for value. The Great Outdoors wall sconces are available in a variety of wall light styles and sizes, to fit any external outdoor lighting project. Outdoor Wall Sconces Black