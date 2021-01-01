VIOTEK GNV34DB 34-Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor, Curved 1500R UWQHD VA Panel | 100Hz 1440p Monitor Resolution | FreeSync FPS/RTS | 3 HDMI Ports DP 3.5mm Aux (VESA)

MULTIMEDIA POWERHOUSE — The ultra WQHD monitor resolution of 3440x1440 delivers 2.5 times the pixel density of a full-HD monitor. Images are ultra-bright, extra crisp and razor-sharp, whether you’re bingeing the latest show or battling the Big Boss. FLAWLESSLY SMOOTH GAMEPLAY — Packed with winning features to keep you on top of your game: AMD FreeSync, monitor refresh rate of 100Hz and 5ms response time. Add in GAMEPLUS crosshairs for sure-shot accuracy and you have a recipe for victory. MORE IMMERSIVE 1500R CURVATURE — Provides greater viewing comfort by covering more field of view, more than 1800R monitors. This complements the ultrawide monitor’s 21:9 screen, letting you comfortably see more of your content. LOOKS GOOD, PERFORMS GREAT — Marries powerful performance with a practical style that complements any workspace. Easily mount to a wall or VESA mount monitor and connect to multiple devices using the DisplayPort or 3 HDMI ports. BEST-IN-CLASS SUPPORT — We don’t play with dead pixels. Neither will you! New Viotek gaming PC monitors are protected by our Zero-Tolerance Dead Pixel Policy and 3-Year Limited Warranty. 100% U.S. customer service support.