GLXD2SM58 Handheld Transmitter with SM58 Microphone Z2
Includes: (1) GLXD2 Handheld Transmitter with SM58 Cardioid Microphone (SB902 Battery included) Automatically links to GLXD4 receiver (receiver not included, but required to operate; this is a component, not a full system) Legendary microphone options including the industry-standard SM58, SM86, Beta 58A and Beta 87A Operating Range: Indoors up to 100 feet (30m) typical, with a maximum of 200 feet (60m), Outdoors up to 65 feet (20m) typical, with a maximum of 165 feet (50m) under ideal conditions Continuous rechargeable use up to 16 hours