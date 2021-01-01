From seal shield
GLXD24RSM86Z2 Rechargeable Wireless System with SM86 Vocal Microphone Half Rack
GLX-D Advanced Digital Wireless Features Intelligent Rechargeability: Proprietary Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries with accurate battery metering for up to 16 hours of use when fully charged. Automatic Frequency Management: Linked GLX-D Advanced wireless receiver communities easily identify and continuously move away from interference, finding the clearest channels for all systems. Rack-Mountable for Multi-System Efficiency: Included mounting hardware and detachable antennas make it easy to install multiple GLXD4R rack mount receiver systems Exceptional Digital Audio Clarity: The clearest sound from world-renowned microphones with proprietary digital wireless technology. Rock-Solid RF Performance for Multiple System Installations: GLX-D Frequency Managers provide improved RF performance, antenna distribution and seamless frequency management for up to 9 GLX-D Advanced rack mount systems in typical environments (11 unde