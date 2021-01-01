Amber Approved: Gluten, Sugar & Dairy Free Recipes to Nourish This Life Amber Romaniuk Author

Amber Approved: Gluten, Sugar & Dairy-Free Recipes to Nourish This Life is the first of many volumes of Amber Approved recipes to come. All recipes are gluten, refined sugar, dairy, corn and soy free. There are recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, smoothies and sweet treats that we all love and enjoy. For Amber it's all about being able to eat whole foods, but not feel deprived. She has figured out how to shift the more refined and allergenic ingredients into more natural options with more nutrient value that will better support the body on a physical, emotional and mental level. You no longer have to feel guilty if you want to make a batch of cookies or have banana bread French toast for breakfast. Or perhaps you're bored of your smoothie and it needs a revamp.After Amber went through her own sensitivities to gluten, sugar and dairy she went on a journey to research the different effects they had on the body and she realized it was making a big impact on her physical, mental and emotional health when she ate foods containing these substances. Not only did Amber have sensitivities to these foods, but at the same time was going through a deep phase of emotional & binge eating and was addicted to sugar and gluten. Cutting them out took dozens of attempts. After learning how to create any meal or snack Amber wanted free of refined ingredients, she no longer feels deprived and can enjoy whatever she wants. As she says if she can stomach it, it's Amber Approved.