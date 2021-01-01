From diabetes awareness month rainbow lover insulin kit
Diabetes Awareness Month Rainbow Lover Insulin Kit Glucose Vibes Awareness Support Fighting Diabetic Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Are you or anyone in your family fighting with Type 1 Diabetes? If yes, wear this blue ribbon design to spread awareness and believe you can tackle diabetes. This T1D Diabetes Warrior Motif is a great support gift for diabetes fighters & survivors! Living with type one or type 2 diabetes is not easy! If you are a proud owner of a useless pancreas who has to check blood sugar with your insulin kit several times a day and you wear blue, than this cute diabetic motif is perfect for you or as gift! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only