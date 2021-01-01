Pacifica Glowing Makeup Removing Wipes - 30ct

We make it easy to be good! Clean skin is the first step in any good skin care routine. Pacifica’s Glowing Makeup Removing Wipes are AHA towelettes that remove makeup and oil while helping reveal your most beautiful glow. Glycolic acid, coconut water, calendula and aloe come together in these natural plant fiber towelettes to support your skin. 30 Count Best For: All beautiful skin! Ingredients We Love: Glycolic acid, Coconut water, Calendula, Aloe infused 100percent Vegan and Cruelty-free Pacifica Promise: This product is formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS, or mineral oil (and a huge list of other things your skin doesn’t love) Directions: Gently wipe away makeup off your pretty face and neck. Follow with your favorite Pacifica cleanser for a deep clean! Recycle with Pacifica: We take your used Pacifica products and sort them, so your plastics make it to the right place. Learn more about our recycling program on PacificaBeauty.com Color: Orange and Vanilla.