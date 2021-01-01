Timeless Treasures Glow Tossed Rainbow Peacock Feathers Black, Quilting Fabric by the Yard

From Timeless Treasures this vibrant printed cotton is from the Glow collection. This lightweight fabric is easy to sew with has a soft hand and is very versatile! It is ideal for quilting but can also be used for crafts miscellaneous sewing projects or home decor items like pillow covers and bed skirts. 44'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 44'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 44'' x 108''. 100% Cotton Lightweight (116-200 GSM) Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low