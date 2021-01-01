ALLSOP GLOW Outdoor Solar 10-Light Watery Blue Integrated LED String Light Set

Every evening is instantly festive with this 10 piece Soji Solar String Lights set. Watch as these lights turn themselves on when darkness falls, for an inspiring glow night after night. Unlike paper lanterns, these solar string lights are created from nylon and powered by the sun for year round use outdoors. Just place the solar collector in direct sunlight and let Soji Solar String Lights do all the work. This set includes: 10 nylon string lights, 10 LED lights, solar collector, positionable planting stake and a light sensor.