Milani Glow Gel Facial Cleanser - 1 fl oz
Anything Glows. The Glow Gel Cleanser gently and effectively removes makeup while washing away impurities. Enhanced with antioxidant-rich Vitamins C and and a skin-quenching electrolyte + coconut water blend to leave skin feeling hydrated and nourished. This gentle gel cleanser lathers to effectively remove makeup and cleanse skin while hydrating to reveal a naturally lit-from-within glow! This product is Vegan and Cruelty-Free. Made in the USA.