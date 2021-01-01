Abble Glossy Teal Color 2- Tier Metal Frame Bar Cart with Handle

This industrial looks metal bar cart with handles has an eye-catching appeal and makes a wonderful addition to your living room, dining room or bar area.Two colors are available ! Glossy Pearl Ash and Teal. It’s clean-lined metal frame & handle with durable powder coated finish,and it will be a part of your family for years to come.Two tiers of shelves to organized and display wine,beer and other bar and kitchen items,make this cart super functional and perfect for table-side serving.Imagine the look on your family's face during the holiday season when you wheel in a multiple course dinner on a cart. Or how popular you'll be at the annual party when you're pushing the bar cart around loaded with beverages.