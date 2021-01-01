24" Glossy White And Silver Rectangular Contemporary Style Accent Table

Add a touch of quirky style to practicality! The notorious lines of the table with the polished white, paired to metal X base legs make for a restless advancement to your room setting. With a chrome handle, this new generation table is immaculate to show your preferred items and for showcasing things all in one spot.Features:Features one large drawer on metal glides with built-in silver metal drawer pullChrome silver metal x-design legsQuick and easy to assemble with full instructions includedShelf provides maximum weight capacity up to 22 lbsRecommended for indoor use onlyDimensions: 24"H x 12"W x 18.25"DMaterial(s): metal/MDF/particle board