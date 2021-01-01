Rust-Oleum Specialty Farm Equipment Spray comes in original equipment colors and provides superior rust protection, chip resistance and color retention for a variety of farm and implement equipment. Apply to metal or wood surfaces such as tractors, lawn mowers, trailers, wagons and more. Oil-based formula offers excellent coverage, color retention, prevents rust and protects from the elements. Covers up to 7 sq ft and dries to the touch in 2 to 4 hours, ready for use in 24 hours. Dries to a gloss shine for a like-new look. Excellent durability and corrosion resistant in extreme weather conditions. Rust-Oleum Gloss J. D. Green Spray Paint (NET WT. 12-oz) | 280124