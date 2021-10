Let your pooch eat in style with Waggo’s Gloss Ceramic Dog Bowl. This ceramic dog bowl’s modern design makes it a fetching addition to any home. Its glossy finish not only looks great, but also promotes an easy clean-up. Plus, you can put this bowl in both the microwave and the dishwasher. It’s also available in a variety of colors and sizes, so you can find a version of this bowl that paw-fectly suits your pup’s taste.