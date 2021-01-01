From rust-oleum painter's touch 2x
Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch 2X 12 oz. Gloss Apple Red General Purpose Spray Paint (6-Pack)
Advertisement
Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch Ultra Cover 2X 12 oz. Gloss Apple Red General Purpose Spray Paint (6-Pack) delivers twice the coverage compared to other Rust-Oleum general purpose paints. Double cover technology allows projects to be completed quickly and paint and primer formula provides ultimate hiding power and durability. Premium general purpose paint features an any-angle spray system to spray in any direction, even upside down for hard to reach areas.