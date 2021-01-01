Byer of Maine Globo Chair Royal Two Person Laminated Spruce Patio Swing with Agora Natural Cushion

The combination of unique design and superior quality make this beautiful chair a masterful addition to your home or camp and now thisversion is larger than our popular original Globo Chair. Multiple layers of weatherproofed spruce wood guarantee maximum stability and safety. The Globo Double Royal Chair is equipped with a big soft cushion which makes it a real cozy place to spend an afternoon, and it's large enough for two people to enjoy at once. The fabric of the cushion is Agora from Tuvatextil, a high performance solution dyed acrylic fabric that is weather resistant, U/V resistant and stain resistant. 70 in. W x 48 in. H x 30 in. D, Capacity: 440 lbs. Weight: 62 lbs.