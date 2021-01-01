Globo Chair - Green - Byer of Maine

Bring unique style and comfortable seating to your backyard with this Globo Chair from Byer of Maine. Made with decay-resistant hardwood for durability and long-lasting use, this globo chair features a light and natural finish with a half-sphere shape that's open and airy with curved wooden accents. Complete with a rich green cushion that straps on easily to the frame and provides plenty of comfortable cushioning, this natural wood globo chair can easily hang from a frame or a sturdy tree to bring sleek, contemporary style to your outdoor space.