Globe Pendant Light by Boyd Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (10191/BGR/26/48)

The Globe Pendant Light from Boyd Lighting is an evocative silhouette in more ways than one, elevating spaces as a singular presence or an elegant sequence. The ADEX award-winning design creates a sense of movement primarily driven through its angled metal stems that jet from the canopy and meet at the structures center point. A white acrylic diffuser sits pure in shape as a clean sphere. Form grabbing metal contours silhouette with high-contrast as a generous glow radiates out the piece. With nearly a century in the residential and commercial lighting business, Boyd Lighting is a US-based, family-owned business renowned for its visually stunning fixtures that are well-suited to residential and commercial interiors. Ideal for installation in dining areas, bathrooms, and outdoor areas, Boyd Lightings artistically-driven lighting concepts are carefully crafted by dedicated artisans. Creating innovative lighting collections for residential and commercial spaces remains a chief focus of this award-winning brand. Shape: Globe. Color: Black. Finish: Black Granite