Nourison Global Vintage Persian Bordered Nav/Multicolor Area Rug

With the look and feel of vintage antiques, the Global Vintage collection brings lavishly ornate Persian and Turkish rug designs together in a richly colorful assortment. Silky texture and sheen are emphasized by a subtle high-low carved pile, with intricate distressed patterns ranging from dense florals to traditional center medallions, sure to add a global aura to your home. This Global Vintage Collection rug has everything: global appeal, cut-pile texture, and luminous beauty. Charming, stylized flowers in navy and pink are enclosed within a classic border and elegantly faded for a vintage effect.