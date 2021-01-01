Nourison Global Vintage Abstract Abstract Multicolor Area Rug

With the look and feel of vintage antiques, the Global Vintage collection brings lavishly ornate Persian and Turkish rug designs together in a richly colorful assortment. Silky texture and sheen are emphasized by a subtle high-low carved pile, with intricate distressed patterns ranging from dense florals to traditional center medallions, sure to add a global aura to your home. This Global Vintage Collection rug creates a spectacular colorful accent for any space in your home, with a combination of distressed brushstrokes and ombred multicolored abstracts. Silky cut pile is carved to lend even more depth, with easy-care fibers that let you create an easy artistic sensibility.