From nourison
Nourison Global Vintage Abstract Abstract Multicolor Area Rug
With the look and feel of vintage antiques, the Global Vintage collection brings lavishly ornate Persian and Turkish rug designs together in a richly colorful assortment. Silky texture and sheen are emphasized by a subtle high-low carved pile, with intricate distressed patterns ranging from dense florals to traditional center medallions, sure to add a global aura to your home. This Global Vintage Collection rug creates a spectacular colorful accent for any space in your home, with a combination of distressed brushstrokes and ombred multicolored abstracts. Silky cut pile is carved to lend even more depth, with easy-care fibers that let you create an easy artistic sensibility.