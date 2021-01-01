Nourison Global Vintage Red/Multicolor 2 ft. x 4 ft. Persian Vintage Area Rug

With the look and feel of vintage antiques, the Global Vintage collection brings lavishly ornate Persian and Turkish rug designs together in a richly colorful assortment. Silky texture and sheen are emphasized by a subtle high-low carved pile, with intricate distressed patterns ranging from dense florals to traditional center medallions, sure to add a global aura to your home. This traditional style Global Vintage rug features a dense, ornate all-over pattern on a silky red field that ft. s amazing to the touch. Distressed effects and a silky, glossy pile are complemented by subtle high-low accents for an eye-catching statement in any room.