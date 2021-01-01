From safavieh
SAFAVIEH Global Light Gray/Dark Gray 5 ft. x 8 ft. Border Diamond Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Boho-chic style goes indoor-outdoor with the all-weather rugs of the Global Collection. Evocative motifs are displayed in subtle raised-textures and colored in warm, neutral hues, elevating the ambiance of busy living spaces indoors or out. Global rugs are made using durable synthetic yarns to resist wear, weather, and fading from the sun season after season. Color: Light Gray/Dark Gray.