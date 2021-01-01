Kaleen Global Inspiration Turquoise 2 ft. x 3 ft. Area Rug

The Kaleen Global Inspiration Collection 2 ft. x 3 ft. Area Rug offers style and comfort to your home. This tufted rug features a flame-retardant construction. It has a geometric pattern, which achieves a harmonious look that will instantly complete your space. Made with multi-colored elements, it is ideal if you are looking to light up your decor with a bright staple. It has a 100% wool design, which delivers additional comfort and thickness. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, this area rug will not need to be aired out prior to being brought inside. Color: Turquoise.