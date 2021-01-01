The Global Inspirations collection brings you beautiful motifs influenced by dé£¯r from all over the world. You no longer need to wander the streets of Europe or Asia looking for that hidden gem, our Global Inspirations collection found it for you! Each rug is hand-tufted in India from 100% of the very finest wool, to achieve today’s hottest worldly designs and patterns. Kaleen Global inspiration 4 x 6 Wool Blue Ikat Southwestern Area Rug Cotton | GLB10-17-3656