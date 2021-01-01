Glo-Ball F Floor Lamp by FLOS - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (FU303231)

The Glo-Ball F Floor Lamp by Jasper Morrison for FLOS features a modern design that is minimalistic in nature, enabling it to blend in with a wide range of settings and design motifs. A gentle illuminating glow comes from the Opal White blown glass diffuser supported by a steel and aluminum body. The dimmer is located on the cord for easy control of light intensity. FLOS lighting has been crafting incredible Italian objects of light since 1962. Playing with light (and its absence) is fundamental to the well-thought flosophy of FLOS. Combine this exploration of light with bold experimentation in shape, material and LED technology-plus the iconic ideas of international-acclaimed designers-and the result is poetic functionality at its best. Color: White. Finish: Black