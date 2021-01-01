From dainolite
Dainolite GLO-1P Glora 8" Wide Mini Pendant Black / Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants
Dainolite GLO-1P Glora 8" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a fabric shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable 48" cord includedUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 16"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 3 lbsCord Length: 48"Shade Height: 16"Shade Width: 8"Shade Depth: 8"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Black / Gold