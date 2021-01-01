From hampton products international

GLMV1000 Brume Edge Computing Gigabit VPN Gateway DDR4 1GB Flash 16MB EMMC 8GB MicroSD Storage Support OpenWrtLEDE preInstalled 280Mbps High VPN.

Best Quality Guranteed. [EDGE COMPUTING VPN ROUTER] Powered by Marvell Armada 88F3720, Dual-Core ARM Cortex-A53 @1.0GHz, allows in-depth developments for commercial IoT projects. [OPEN SOURCE & PROGRAMMABLE] OpenWrt/LEDE pre-installed, backed by software repository. Ubuntu supported (https://github.com//mv1000-ubuntu-image). [LARGER STORAGE & EXTENSIBILITY] DDR4 1GB/ FLASH 16MB, EMMC 8GB, up to 128GB MicroSD slot, USB Type-C power port, three Gigabit Ethernet ports. [VPN CLIENT & SERVER] OpenVPN and WireGuard pre-installed, compatible with 30+ commercial VPN service providers. High-Speed VPN performance up to 280 Mbps. [PACKAGE CONTENTS] GL-MV1000 (Brume) router (1-year Warranty), 5V-2A Power adapter, 0.8M Type-C power cable, Ethernet cable and user manual.

